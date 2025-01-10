Eicher Motors Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5081.45, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.67% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5081.45, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 5.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23305.2, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5089.35, down 1.3% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 30.67% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

