Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 88.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.65% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) declined 88.52% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.65% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.588.611.906.270.090.710.090.710.070.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News