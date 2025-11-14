Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 33.02% to Rs 68.04 crore

Net loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.02% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 101.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.04101.59 -33 OPM %-11.6810.47 -PBDT-7.1613.38 PL PBT-10.799.72 PL NP-7.236.25 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

