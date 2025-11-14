Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.02% to Rs 68.04 crore

Net loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.02% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 101.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.04101.59-11.6810.47-7.1613.38-10.799.72-7.236.25

