Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1933.33% to Rs 3.05 croreNet profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1933.33% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.050.15 1933 OPM %5.2526.67 -PBDT0.160.04 300 PBT0.160.04 300 NP0.120.03 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News