Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1933.33% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.050.155.2526.670.160.040.160.040.120.03

