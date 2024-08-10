Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Sales rise 1933.33% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1933.33% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.050.15 1933 OPM %5.2526.67 -PBDT0.160.04 300 PBT0.160.04 300 NP0.120.03 300

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

