Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 5.26% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.984.53-10.051.320.420.780.340.720.540.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News