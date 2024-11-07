Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Utilities index falling 96.86 points or 1.54% at 6198.37 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 9.17%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.24%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.08%),Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 2.66%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 2.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 1.84%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.74%), Bajel Projects Ltd (down 1.72%), EMS Ltd (down 1.57%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.52%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.42%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.67%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.88%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 153.24 or 0.27% at 55854.89.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.68 points or 0.54% at 16059.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 302.75 points or 1.24% at 24181.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 843.22 points or 1.05% at 79534.91.

On BSE,1839 shares were trading in green, 2035 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

