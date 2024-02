Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 37.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 269.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 37.58% to Rs 116.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 84.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 269.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 249.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.269.63249.2659.0856.32182.05156.61152.87127.00116.0684.36

