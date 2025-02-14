Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.69% to Rs 6.10 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.107.158.853.360.440.540.090.210.080.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News