Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales decline 14.69% to Rs 6.10 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.107.15 -15 OPM %8.853.36 -PBDT0.440.54 -19 PBT0.090.21 -57 NP0.080.18 -56

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

