Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jay Ushin declined 13.51% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 218.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.218.51176.994.094.278.777.264.764.673.333.85

