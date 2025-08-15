Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 11.52 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.5210.5210.075.891.160.660.450.330.340.28

