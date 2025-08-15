Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit declines 29.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.58% to Rs 155.29 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 29.74% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 155.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.155.29127.733.944.684.484.991.892.691.892.69

