Gujarat's Fisheries Boom: Export Surge, Coastal Expansion and Rs 1,622-Crore Modernisation Drive

Gujarat's fisheries sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, marked by soaring production, expanding exports and significant state-backed investment. Government data proves the value of fish exports from Gujarat has surged to more than Rs 6,000 crore in 2023 to 2024, an almost tenfold increase that underscores the state's rising prominence in India's marine economy from Rs 625 crore in 2001.

With India's longest 2,340 km coastline, Gujarat has strengthened its position as the country's second-largest marine fish producer, achieving an average output of 8.56 lakh metric tonne over the past four years. The Dholai Port along the Ambika River in Navsari has become a major centre of this growth witnessing the arrival of hundreds of boats per day, reflecting the expanding scale of marine activity in the region.