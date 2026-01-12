Uno Minda Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1214, down 2.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.19% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 24.49% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1214, down 2.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Uno Minda Ltd has eased around 2.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28087.65, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.66 lakh shares in last one month.