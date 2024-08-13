Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 121.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 121.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 54.89% to Rs 454.56 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 121.18% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.89% to Rs 454.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales454.56293.47 55 OPM %5.184.03 -PBDT21.4413.48 59 PBT13.004.70 177 NP9.714.39 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CERT-in alerts against vulnerabilities in Windows operating system: Details

Reliance, Disney to offer concessions to win antitrust nod for merger

Vedanta board approves offer for sale for 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

New study finds ocean's worth of water hiding beneath the surface of Mars

Nykaa raises stake in Dot & Key, to acquire Earth Rhythm for Rs 44.5 crore

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story