SPS Finquest reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 79.38% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of SPS Finquest reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.38% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.38% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 8.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.740.97 79 8.298.88 -7 OPM %56.90-94.85 -28.1171.17 - PBDT0.91-1.56 LP 1.603.47 -54 PBT0.90-1.57 LP 1.563.42 -54 NP0.70-2.79 LP 3.311.36 143

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

