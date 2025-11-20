Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engg secures Rs 274-cr order from DLF Cyber City Developers

H.G. Infra Engg secures Rs 274-cr order from DLF Cyber City Developers

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 274.11 crore from DLF Cyber City Developers for executing infrastructure (access road network) works at the DLF Downtown Phase-2 project in Sector 25A, Gurugram, Haryana.

The project, valued at Rs 274.11 crore, is to be completed within 548 days.

H.G. Infra Engineering is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

The company reported a 35.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.84 crore on a 1.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 917.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering shed 0.24% to Rs 867.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

