Lloyds Engineering Works signs two contract agreements with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland

Lloyds Engineering Works has entered into two contract agreement with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland, as on today i.e. 20 November 2025.

Terms of agreement:

1st Agreement: For Development of Towed Reels. Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o. shall design, prototype and deliver to the Company the towed reel for multifunctional underwater platform.

2nd Agreement: For Development of Test Stand. Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o. shall design, prototype and deliver to the Company the operational test tilt stand.

