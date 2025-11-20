South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2025.

South Indian Bank Ltd crashed 5.65% to Rs 38.74 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd lost 4.94% to Rs 74.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69278 shares in the past one month. Sequent Scientific Ltd tumbled 4.76% to Rs 239.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month. Gabriel India Ltd plummeted 4.74% to Rs 1063.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45898 shares in the past one month.