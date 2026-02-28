Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engineering bags LOA from NHAI for Odisha road project

H.G. Infra Engineering bags LOA from NHAI for Odisha road project

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering (HGINFRA) has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India for a major highway project in Odisha.

The project involves the construction of a new six-lane access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road, Package III, stretching from Gobindpur on NH-55 to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza on NH-16. The total project length stands at 40.33 km.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. While the estimated project cost is Rs 1,827.33 crore, HGINFRA's bid project cost stands at Rs 1,582.11 crore, excluding applicable GST. The construction period for the project is 910 days.

HGINFRA is an infrastructure development company. The company specialises in executing end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects across transport infrastructure, renewable energy, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) including Transmission.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 18.1% to Rs 94.28 crore on a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.16 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

