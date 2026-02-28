H.G. Infra Engineering bags LOA from NHAI for Odisha road project

H.G. Infra Engineering (HGINFRA) has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India for a major highway project in Odisha.

The project involves the construction of a new six-lane access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road, Package III, stretching from Gobindpur on NH-55 to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza on NH-16. The total project length stands at 40.33 km.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. While the estimated project cost is Rs 1,827.33 crore, HGINFRA's bid project cost stands at Rs 1,582.11 crore, excluding applicable GST. The construction period for the project is 910 days.