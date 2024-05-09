Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 11.17% in the March 2024 quarter

H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 11.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 1708.26 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 11.17% to Rs 190.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 1708.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1535.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.21% to Rs 538.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 493.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 5378.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4622.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1708.261535.43 11 5378.484622.01 16 OPM %19.4719.34 -19.7419.37 - PBDT289.93257.40 13 863.29760.96 13 PBT251.93231.30 9 722.12664.57 9 NP190.03170.93 11 538.59493.19 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

H.G. Infra rises on bagging Rs 447-cr LoA

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Stock Alert: L&amp;T, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, HDFC Life

Indices poised for a slide at opening bell

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 46.84% in the March 2024 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 57.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story