Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 57.24% in the March 2024 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 57.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 29.49% to Rs 1002.00 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank declined 57.24% to Rs 43.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 29.49% to Rs 1002.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.76% to Rs 425.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 33.81% to Rs 3818.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2853.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1002.00773.80 29 3818.432853.60 34 OPM %31.9340.98 -41.3139.79 - PBDT58.53136.22 -57 570.41406.04 40 PBT58.53136.22 -57 570.41406.04 40 NP43.35101.38 -57 425.57302.33 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks edge higher

ESAF SFB gains after total deposits rises 35% YoY in Q4

ESAF SFB board OKs to raise Rs 135 cr via bonds

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves Tier II bonds issuance of Rs 135 cr

Stock Alert: L&amp;T, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, HDFC Life

Indices poised for a slide at opening bell

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Adarsh Plant Protect standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the March 2024 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 42.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story