ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 57.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 29.49% to Rs 1002.00 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank declined 57.24% to Rs 43.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 29.49% to Rs 1002.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.76% to Rs 425.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 33.81% to Rs 3818.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2853.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

