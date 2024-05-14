Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2024.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd soared 13.37% to Rs 1351.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30406 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd spiked 12.32% to Rs 584.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22304 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd surged 10.83% to Rs 594.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6521 shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd rose 9.21% to Rs 389.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spurt 8.85% to Rs 3606.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8554 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

