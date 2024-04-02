H.G. Infra soars on bagging solar projects worth Rs 156 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering surged 9.06% to Rs 1,083.70 after its consortium with Stockwell Solar Services received letter of award (LoA) for solar projects aggregating up to Rs 156 crore from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

The projects include the design, survey, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the solar power plants for 25 years from the commercial operation date of grid connected solar power plant(s) through RESCO mode.

The first solar project would cost Rs 49 crore and have a total capacity of 11.56 megawatts (MW) (AC). The second project, with a total capacity of 25.10 MW (AC), is anticipated to cost Rs 107 crore.

The deadline for both the projects, awarded under the PM - Kisan Urja Suraksha Evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) scheme, is 12 months.

The projects will be implemented by a separate entity(ies) incorporated/to be incorporated by Stockwell Solar Services and HG Infra Engineering directly or through its subsidiaries, stated the firm

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The companys consolidated net profit decreased 22.03% to Rs 102.05 crore despite of 15.15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,364.53 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

