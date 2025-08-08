H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 80.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.82% to Rs 35.91 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills rose 80.85% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.82% to Rs 35.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.9125.3210.228.772.321.071.520.250.850.47

