Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 225.52 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 95.45% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 225.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 215.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales225.52215.76 5 OPM %8.0110.24 -PBDT10.2619.74 -48 PBT2.5614.85 -83 NP0.5010.98 -95

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

