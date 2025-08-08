Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 225.52 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 95.45% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 225.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 215.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.225.52215.768.0110.2410.2619.742.5614.850.5010.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News