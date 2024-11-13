H P Cotton Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 84.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.02% to Rs 33.74 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills declined 84.49% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.02% to Rs 33.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.7422.4911.9712.582.621.751.790.870.835.35

