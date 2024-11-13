Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

H P Cotton Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 84.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 50.02% to Rs 33.74 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills declined 84.49% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.02% to Rs 33.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.7422.49 50 OPM %11.9712.58 -PBDT2.621.75 50 PBT1.790.87 106 NP0.835.35 -84

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

