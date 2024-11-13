Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.41% to Rs 0.84 croreNet loss of Katare Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.41% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.841.19 -29 OPM %-17.8628.57 -PBDT-0.140.39 PL PBT-0.470.05 PL NP-0.470.05 PL
