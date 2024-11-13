Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 10.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.10% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 10.17% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.10% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.293.5820.0623.180.731.150.430.860.530.59

