Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 10.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 8.10% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 10.17% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.10% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.293.58 -8 OPM %20.0623.18 -PBDT0.731.15 -37 PBT0.430.86 -50 NP0.530.59 -10

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

