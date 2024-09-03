HAL gains on bagging Rs 26,000-cr order for 240 aero-engines

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rose 2.73% to Rs 4,814 after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore.

The delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over the span of eight years.

The engines will have indigenous content over 54%, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Su-30 MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically-significant fleet of IAF. The supply of these aero-engines by company would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.