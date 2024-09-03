HAL gains on bagging Rs 26,000-cr order for 240 aero-engines

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) rose 2.73% to Rs 4,814 after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore.

The delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over the span of eight years.

The engines will have indigenous content over 54%, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL.

Su-30 MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically-significant fleet of IAF. The supply of these aero-engines by company would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.5% to Rs 1,437.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 814.24 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 4,347.50 crore in Q1 FY25, up 11.04% as against Rs 3,915.35 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

