Nifty below 25,300 level; media shares under pressure

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 114.19 points or 0.12% to 82,456.88. The Nifty 50 index shed 30.20 points or 0.12% to 25,252.70.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.53%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,044 shares rose and 1,580 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Premier Energies were currently trading at Rs 866.15 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 92.48% as compared with the issue price of Rs 450.
The scrip was listed at Rs 991, exhibiting a significant premium of 120.22% to the issue price.
More From This Section
So far, the stock has hit a high of 993.45 and a low of 860. On the BSE, over 28.78 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index shed 0.40% to 2,086.15. The index declined 2.85% in the five trading sessions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.98%), TV18 Broadcast (down 0.7%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.57%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.53%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.25%), Dish TV India (down 0.21%), Saregama India (down 0.18%), Tips Industries (down 0.05%) declined
Stocks in Spotlight:
Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.19%. The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 2.15% to 168,953 units in August 2024 as against 165,402 units recorded in August 2023.
Kaynes Technology India jumped 5.52% after the company informed that the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon to setup a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.
Matrimony.com soared 9.37% after the company informed that its board will meet on 5 September 2024, to consider and approve, the proposal for buy back of fully paid up equity shares of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News