NSE Indices launches Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index

NSE Indices, the index services arm of NSE, on 1 September 2025 announced the launch of a new thematic benchmark the Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index.

The index tracks the performance of 50 companies from the Nifty 500 that represent Indias leading conglomerates. Stock weights are based on free-float market capitalization, subject to a 23% cap at the group level and a 10% cap at the individual stock level.

With a base date of 1 April 2005 and a base value of 1000, the index will be reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. As of 29 August 2025, it has delivered a one-year return of -7.61%, a five-year annualized return of 22.80%, and a since-inception annualized return of 15.09%.