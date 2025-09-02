NSE Indices launches Nifty Conglomerate 50 Index

The index tracks the performance of 50 companies from the Nifty 500 that represent Indias leading conglomerates. Stock weights are based on free-float market capitalization, subject to a 23% cap at the group level and a 10% cap at the individual stock level.
With a base date of 1 April 2005 and a base value of 1000, the index will be reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. As of 29 August 2025, it has delivered a one-year return of -7.61%, a five-year annualized return of 22.80%, and a since-inception annualized return of 15.09%.
Among the top constituents are Larsen & Toubro (9.94%), Reliance Industries (9.80%), Tata Consultancy Services (8.21%), Mahindra & Mahindra (7.36%) and Bajaj Finance (6.08%).
The Nifty Conglomerate 50 is expected to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and as a reference index for ETFs, index funds and structured products.
