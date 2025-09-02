Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar project in Bhuj

NTPC Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar project in Bhuj

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that part capacity of 25 MW Solar out of the total installed capacity of 150 MW Solar Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 03 September 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

