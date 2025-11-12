Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 30.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 115.71 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 30.02% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 115.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.115.71105.9011.7014.5216.3913.838.436.246.805.23

