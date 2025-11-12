J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 1084.90 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 19.05% to Rs 207.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 1084.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1000.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1084.901000.6228.5427.04323.59278.41279.15236.53207.82174.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News