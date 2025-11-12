Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.77% to Rs 81.90 crore

Net loss of Dhunseri Ventures reported to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 67.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.77% to Rs 81.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 148.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

