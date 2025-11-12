Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 15.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.25% to Rs 54.35 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 15.82% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.25% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.54.3539.8917.1719.4510.437.819.226.727.766.70

