Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 9.09% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.423.3059.6569.391.982.041.411.490.900.99

