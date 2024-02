Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 260.10% to Rs 59.02 crore

Net profit of Hampton Sky Realty declined 6.04% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 260.10% to Rs 59.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.59.0216.3912.0122.456.574.186.404.041.401.49

