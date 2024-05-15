Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hampton Sky Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hampton Sky Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 486.96% to Rs 53.12 crore

Net profit of Hampton Sky Realty reported to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 486.96% to Rs 53.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 380.14% to Rs 184.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.129.05 487 184.4738.42 380 OPM %20.73-87.85 -8.54-8.90 - PBDT10.46-7.78 LP 13.99-1.94 LP PBT10.30-7.91 LP 13.36-2.43 LP NP10.75-6.12 LP 13.68-0.54 LP

