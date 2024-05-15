Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 49.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 61.32 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 49.02% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 61.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.51% to Rs 16.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 251.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 243.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

61.3264.06251.18243.865.7411.057.055.605.889.4127.1121.714.538.1021.8417.253.386.6316.7513.24

