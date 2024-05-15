Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 49.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 49.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 61.32 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 49.02% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 61.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.51% to Rs 16.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 251.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 243.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales61.3264.06 -4 251.18243.86 3 OPM %5.7411.05 -7.055.60 - PBDT5.889.41 -38 27.1121.71 25 PBT4.538.10 -44 21.8417.25 27 NP3.386.63 -49 16.7513.24 27

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

