Happiest Minds introduces its proprietary GenAI Research Companion

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies today announced that it has introduced its proprietary GenAI Research Companion a scalable, reusable, and repeatable solution designed for seamless deployment across industries and business functions. Successfully implemented at multiple client locations, the solution has been instrumental in optimizing research workflows. One notable implementation is at SKAN, a globally renowned not-for-profit medical research trust, where it has significantly enhanced research efficiency, demonstrating its potential for widespread cross-industry applications.

SKAN's researchers faced significant challenges with traditional, time-consuming methods of analyzing vast volumes of research papers and documents. The absence of a centralized collaboration platform further hindered efficiency and innovation. To address these issues, Happiest Minds deployed its GenAI Research Companion, a scalable solution designed to accelerate research across diverse domains.

This proprietary solution automates labor-intensive tasks like summarizing research papers, managing projects, and facilitating real-time collaboration. Key features include an intuitive chat interface for insights, real-time notifications, and robust feedback modules. Ensuring enterprisegrade security, the platform integrates advanced authentication protocols, making it a viable and secure option for organizations in various sectors.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

