Happiest Minds launches its AI-driven advanced threat detection solution 'Secureline360'

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies announced today the launch of Happiest Minds' Secureline360, a cuttiedge solution designed to streamline incident response and provide real-time visibility to organizations across industries.

Powered by AI-driven advanced threat detection, Happiest Minds' Secureline360 delivers unmatched speed and precision in identifying and responding to cyber threats. By leveraging the proprietary SecAiGenie platform, Happiest Minds' Secureline360 enables organizations to address even the most complex and unprecedented security incidents at 3X the speed of traditional remediation processes, ensuring no threat goes unresolved.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

