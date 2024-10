The US Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in its latest Short Term Energy Outlook that Indias Petroleum and other Liquid Fuels Production is likely to rise to 0.97 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2025 compared to 0.95 mbpd in 2024. Indias consumption is expected to hit 5.82 mbpd in 2025 compared to 5.55 mbpd in 2024.

