Happiest Minds partners with Secureworks

Happiest Minds partners with Secureworks

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
To provide cybersecurity excellence to enterprises

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that it has joined the Secureworks Global MSSP Partner program to meet the growing customer demand for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services across the globe.

Organizations of all sizes across industries are tackling a litany of cybersecurity challenges as they seek to responsibly manage their cyber risk. Most notable are rapidly decreasing dwell times, now less than 24 hours, which makes the speed of response ever more important. However, cybersecurity is in the midst of a pronounced skills crisis, which is inhibiting security teams' ability to scale and deliver the outcomes businesses need. Working with Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), Happiest Minds empowers organizations to bolster their cyber defences, build cyber resiliency and respond rapidly to multiple threats across an expanding attack surface to protect all IT assets - now and in the future.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

