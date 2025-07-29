Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 11.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 549.90 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 11.95% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 549.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 463.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

