Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 5.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 7017.37 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 5.14% to Rs 1317.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1252.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 7017.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7196.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7017.377196.8628.4727.662038.201905.551732.041663.071317.021252.60

