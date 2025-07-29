Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.83% to Rs 82.36 crore

Net loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.83% to Rs 82.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 340.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.82.36340.75-31.518.15-17.9820.96-22.2016.78-16.996.23

