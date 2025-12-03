Happiest Minds Technologies recognized among 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT

Happiest Minds Technologies has been recognized among the 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT for the third consecutive year. The company has also been named an 'Exemplar of Inclusion' in the 2025 Most Inclusive Companies Index, reflecting its sustained commitment to fostering a workplace that values diversity, prioritizes belongingness, and ensures equitable access to opportunity.

Avtar and Seramount evaluate organizations that demonstrate sustained impact through inclusive practices and measurable progress toward equity. Happiest Minds obtained both distinctions from a competitive field across industries, reflecting the organization's ongoing investment in strengthening representation, building inclusive leadership, and championing a culture where every individual's voice carries weight and value.