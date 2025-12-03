Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Designed for all lifestyles, Estate 361 is Spread over 18.23 acres. This thoughtfully designed residential community offers a forest in your backyard' with over 2,50,000 sq. ft. of forest greens home to 1,000+ indigenous trees and over 50 species of flora carefully selected to thrive in Gurugram's climate. The community reflects a conscious commitment to sustainability through IGBC Platinum Pre-certification, bringing Max Estates' LiveWell philosophy to life.
The first phase of Estate 361 will also feature The Hub, the community clubhouse offering over 2,00,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including an all-weather pool, gym, spa, all-day dining, racket courts, and more. The Hub also includes 70,000 sq. ft. of beautifully landscaped terrace greens accessible to residents.
