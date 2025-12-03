Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Max Estates launched a first of its kind forest anchored residential community, Estate 361, in Sector 36A, Gurugram.

Designed for all lifestyles, Estate 361 is Spread over 18.23 acres. This thoughtfully designed residential community offers a forest in your backyard' with over 2,50,000 sq. ft. of forest greens home to 1,000+ indigenous trees and over 50 species of flora carefully selected to thrive in Gurugram's climate. The community reflects a conscious commitment to sustainability through IGBC Platinum Pre-certification, bringing Max Estates' LiveWell philosophy to life.

The first phase of Estate 361 will also feature The Hub, the community clubhouse offering over 2,00,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including an all-weather pool, gym, spa, all-day dining, racket courts, and more. The Hub also includes 70,000 sq. ft. of beautifully landscaped terrace greens accessible to residents.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Rabi sowing up, wheat acreage rises around 17%

Indices trade lower; PSU Bank shares under pressure

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story