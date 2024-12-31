Vakrangee partners with Future Generali Insurance Company

Vakrangee announced a strategic corporate agency tie-up with Future Generali Insurance Company to offer general insurance products across its network.

This collaboration aims to provide easy access to comprehensive general insurance products through Vakrangee Kendra network across the country.

The partnership will enable Vakrangee Kendras, located across underserved and unserved areas, to offer a wide range of general insurance products. By leveraging this partnership, the company aims to enhance accessibility and affordability of insurance solutions, empowering customers with financial security.

Vedant Nandwana, Managing Director, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "We are delighted to partner with Future Generali India Insurance Company to expand our portfolio of essential services. This initiative aligns with our vision of driving financial inclusion and providing last-mile access to high-quality insurance products for every Indian, regardless of their location.

Vakrangee Kendras are exclusive branded format outlets offering a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-commerce, e-governance and total healthcare. With 83% of Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-4 to 6 locations, this association will enable Vakrangee to allow its customers to get access to insurance services in the most remote parts of the country.

Vakrangee is a leading Last Mile Distribution Platform with a strong physical and digital presence across India. It provides a range of essential services, including banking, insurance, ATM, e-governance, e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics, to underserved markets. Its "Vakrangee Kendra" outlets and "BharatEasy" mobile app offer convenient access to these services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 64% to Rs 0.69 crore while net sales increased 27% to Rs 65.25 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Also Read

The scrip declined 1.27% to Rs 34.19 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News